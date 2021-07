The first round of the 2021 MLB draft is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening, and the Tigers’ first of two selections is the third overall pick. Detroit fans have become accustomed to seeing their team perched atop the draft order; they’ve selected first, fifth, and first again in the last three drafts, respectively. Unlike in those years, there is no clear-cut top player in the 2021 draft class. Instead, it’s a big, tangled mess of players who each have supporters across the league and the media.