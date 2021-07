An Ocala car dealership is being sued by an international manufacturer who alleges the business did not meet financial reporting requirements. Ocala Subaru, which is located at 4150 U.S. Highway 441, is being sued by Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA), in the U.S. Northern District Court of Florida. A complaint was filed with the court on Friday, July 16 to strip the local dealership of its authorization to sell new and authorized vehicles under the Subaru brand.