BLACK WIDOW's Post-Credits Scene Explained - SPOILERS

Black Widow is now playing in theaters, so it's time to take a closer look at the film's post-credits scene. There is only one of them, and it comes right at the very end of the credits, a surprise when Marvel Studios usually gives us at least two teasers when the action ends. Regardless, this stinger was shot prior to the pandemic (as confirmed by director Cate Shortland) and ties into a couple of Disney+ TV shows. It also potentially sets up a big part of the MCU's future.