TV Shows

BLACK WIDOW's Post-Credits Scene Explained - SPOILERS

By RubyGoldstone
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow is now playing in theaters, so it's time to take a closer look at the film's post-credits scene. There is only one of them, and it comes right at the very end of the credits, a surprise when Marvel Studios usually gives us at least two teasers when the action ends. Regardless, this stinger was shot prior to the pandemic (as confirmed by director Cate Shortland) and ties into a couple of Disney+ TV shows. It also potentially sets up a big part of the MCU's future.

Cate Shortland
Florence Pugh
Julia Louis Dreyfus
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW (2021) Review - Pop Jedi Digs In With Episode 21

Last week, the Pop Jedi team opened the red ledger to honor the history of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their Legacy of Black Widow episode. Now, the crew are back with an all-new episode to dicuss Black Widow's record breaking return to the big screen with their review of the film. They also offer up some of the latest and greatest in recent pop culture news.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Writer Explains Why He Ultimately Decided To Make [SPOILER] Taskmaster

Black Widow made a few significant changes to Taskmaster, and the ultimate reveal of the villain's true identity was met with a mixed response for the Marvel Comics faithful. Towards the end of the movie, Dreykov (Ray Winstone) unmasks his mysterious enforcer, and much to the titular Avenger's (Scarlett Johansson) horror, it turns out to be his own daughter, Antonia, who Nat had written off as "collateral damage" many years before when she blew up the Red Room leader's apartment.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Will Reportedly Feature Tom Hiddleston's Return As Loki

WARNING: Some Spoilers For The Season Finale Of Loki Follow!. We all thought the Scarlet Witch would be the one responsible for tearing apart the Multiverse in WandaVision, but it turns out it was Loki (well, Sylvie) all along. Now, the stage has been set for What If?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and countless other stories we never expected to see play out on screen.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: Here Are The Marvel Cinematic Universe Voice Cameos From The Show's Awesome Opening Sequence - SPOILERS

The season finale of Loki introduced us to Kang the Conqueror, a character who has the potential to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. However, when the episode began, we were taken for a brief trip down the Sacred Timeline and heard a lot of familiar voices from this shared world's history. With "It's Been a Long, Long Time" playing in the background, we hear The Falcon saying "Way to go, Tic-Tac!" from Captain America: Civil War and Hope Van Dyne noting "That's how you punch" in 2015's Ant-Man.

