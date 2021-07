Over ten million people were placed under fresh Covid-19 restrictions and a curfew in the Thai capital Monday, as the kingdom battles a surge of cases worsened by the highly infectious Alpha and Delta variants. Thailand has so far recorded more than 345,000 cases and 2,791 deaths -- with the bulk of them coming in this latest wave that kicked off in April. First detected in clubs frequented by the Thai elite and politicians at an upscale Bangkok nightlife district, the surge in infections has been exacerbated by a slow vaccine rollout and limited testing capacity. In addition to the capital, nine other provinces that have seen steady upticks in infections saw more restrictions bite.