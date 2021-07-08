James Harden frisked, questioned by Paris police after friend arrested on marijuana charge

It appears things haven't been all fun and games for Harden during his Fashion Week experience. ESPN reports that Harden, who has been seen with Lil Baby and Kanye West, among others, was detained but not taken into custody or arrested by Paris police Thursday. Harden reportedly was on the street as a car was stopped because police smelled cannabis, which is illegal in France. Lil Baby and two others in the car were arrested, but Harden was let go after he briefly attempted to intervene.