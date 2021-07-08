Cancel
James Harden frisked, questioned by Paris police after friend arrested on marijuana charge

By Net Income
netsdaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one will ever say the Nets “Big Three” are boring. In an incident on one of the most chic streets of Paris Thursday, James Harden was frisked and questioned by Paris police after his friend, Lil’ Baby, and two others were stopped and arrested for narcotics possession. Harden, in the French capitol for the annual Paris Fashion Show, was not arrested but his friend, the rapper Lil Baby, aka Dominque Jones, as two others were taken into custody.

