Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Virus experts saying COVID-19 almost certainly came from an animal

abccolumbia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– Twenty of the world’s leading experts on the coronavirus and virus genetics say COVID-19 did not come from a lab. They’re laying out evidence, in a new online posting, that says COVID-19 almost certainly came from an animal. Questions about the origin have made it all the way to...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Animals#Cnn#The White House#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

‘Surprising amount of deaths’ will soon occur in these US regions from increased Covid-19 cases, expert says

As the Delta variant rapidly spreads, US hotspots have seen climbing cases — and an expert warns a “surprising amount” of Covid-19 deaths could soon follow. The US is averaging about 19,455 new cases over the last seven days, a 47% increase from the week prior, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And a third of those, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said, come from five hotspots: Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Face Mask Requirements Returning As Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases Rise

Well, this is what happens when the genie has left the bottle, and it’s not wearing a face mask. In the words of Christina Aguilera, oh, woah, woah. Covid-19 cases have been on the rise throughout the U.S. This is just two months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their face mask guidelines in May so that fully vaccinated people would no longer have to wear face masks indoors, as I described then for Forbes. Since it’s difficult to tell whether people are fully vaccinated because they may do a thing called lying, many state and local authorities soon abandoned face mask requirements all together.
Public HealthCBS Austin

Woman sick with COVID-19 for almost 400 days says vaccine helped

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKRC/KARE/CNN Newsource) - A woman reported an unusual side effect from the coronavirus vaccine, saying it cleared up her lasting COVID-19 symptoms. "It was scary, it was unnerving, it was unsettling," said Melissa Gerads Jones. Gerads Jones is what's called a COVID-long hauler. Her symptoms from the virus...
Public Healthwfxb.com

Covid-19 Cases on the Rise in Almost Every State

According to experts, children are likely to pay the price for adults in the U.S. not getting vaccinated at high enough rates come this school year. Dr. Peter Hotez, a Vaccinologist and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of medicine says “transmission will continue to accelerate and the ones who will also pay the price, in addition to the unvaccinated adolescents, are the little kids who depend on the adults and adolescents to get vaccinated in order to slow or halt transmission,” According to data from Johns Hopkins University, in 46 states the rate of new cases this week are up at least 10% higher than the rates the previous week. There has been a 500% increase in cases over the past month in Los Angeles County. According to data from the CDC, only 48.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Sciencefoodsafetynews.com

Study shows different COVID-19 impact on infections from viruses and bacteria

The number of infections from gastrointestinal viruses dropped but bacterial pathogen reports did not go down much in South Korea during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study. Such viruses are mainly caused by the fecal-to-oral route and require direct contact among people while bacterial pathogens have food transmission as...
PetsTulsa World

Animal Doctor: COVID-19 virus can infect mice

French researchers have reported high susceptibility in some species of mice to mutated forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus first reported in Brazil and South Africa. These scientists have not yet determined if the virus can be transmitted from mouse to mouse or from mouse to humans, but there are grounds for concern and heightened vigilance among people who work with mice in laboratories or who may come in close contact with them in poor communities and countries.
Worldkentlive.news

SAGE expert says French variant of COVID-19 may evade vaccines

A scientist advising the Government has warned that the Beta variant of the coronavirus spreading in France may evade vaccines. Travellers returning from France must continue to self-isolate even if they are fully vaccinated, unlike other amber list destinations. Professor John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

REPORT: Coronavirus likely came from animal

Just hours after Cedar Rapids police investigated two different shootings, they announced a new way they're fighting gun violence. Golf returns to Quad Cities as John Deere Classic begins Thursday. Updated: 12 hours ago. Golf returns to Quad Cities as the John Deere Classic begins Thursday. Dubuque County Board of...
Virginia Stateprincewilliamtimes.com

What’s the best way to protect young Virginians from COVID-19? Experts say it’s getting more adults immunized.

Late last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released sweeping new guidance for public schools, prioritizing in-person learning and making masks optional for fully vaccinated students (a recommendation that Virginia will soon adopt, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported). The news came less than 24 hours after the state’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy