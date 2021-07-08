Virus experts saying COVID-19 almost certainly came from an animal

According to experts, children are likely to pay the price for adults in the U.S. not getting vaccinated at high enough rates come this school year. Dr. Peter Hotez, a Vaccinologist and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of medicine says “transmission will continue to accelerate and the ones who will also pay the price, in addition to the unvaccinated adolescents, are the little kids who depend on the adults and adolescents to get vaccinated in order to slow or halt transmission,” According to data from Johns Hopkins University, in 46 states the rate of new cases this week are up at least 10% higher than the rates the previous week. There has been a 500% increase in cases over the past month in Los Angeles County. According to data from the CDC, only 48.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.