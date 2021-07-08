‘The View’: Meghan McCain Posts Heartwarming Pic of Daughter Shortly After Reports Surfaced of Her Exiting Show

Meghan McCain allegedly couldn't wait to be rid of her hosting duties on ABC's The View, according to sources close to the conservative co-host. The insider tells Page Six that McCain has been "miserable" since the beginning of her tenure and the last four years of arguments haven't lessened the toll the experience has had on her personal peace. “She’s been wanting to get out, especially since she now lives in the DC area with her family. She doesn’t want to come back to New York and be a part of that show. She’s been miserable since she started,” the source said.