‘The View’: Meghan McCain Posts Heartwarming Pic of Daughter Shortly After Reports Surfaced of Her Exiting Show

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
 13 days ago
Meghan McCain took a break from The View to celebrate her daughter and one of her favorite holidays. McCain will be with The View for the rest of July. But a week ago, just before the morning talk show took a holiday break, McCain announced she was leaving the panel after four years. The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain said one of the main reasons she’s leaving is because she wanted to raise her daughter in the Washington, D.C. area with her husband.

outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

