Faith Matters: Leaders with a healing heart

By Rev. Dr. Sue Bertolette Senior pastor, St. John's UCC
 13 days ago

“It is a serious thing just to be alive on this fresh morning in this broken world …” wrote poet Mary Oliver. As each day begins, these words challenge me as a person of faith to do what I can, with God’s help, to make a difference in the world, always looking for opportunities to be a healing presence amid the brokenness that permeates every level of our existence. Thankfully, Scripture contains numerous examples of what it looks like to live, serve and lead with a healing heart -- a heart full of compassion for those we encounter along life’s way.

