Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wallingford, CT

Wallingford closes deal to purchase new police station site

By Lauren Takores, Record-Journal staff
Posted by 
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WALLINGFORD — The town closed on the purchase of 100 Barnes Road — the future site of police headquarters — for $1.76 million Thursday morning. Town Corporation Counsel Janis M. Small handed off the keys to Public Works Director Rob Baltramaitis during a meeting of the Police Station Steering Committee, having officially closed the sale with Mayor William W. Dickinson Jr. and the seller’s lawyers moments earlier.

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
759
Followers
4K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallingford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Wallingford, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Town#The Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Southington, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Southington developer plans 30 houses off West Street

SOUTHINGTON — A local developer is looking to build more than 30 homes off West Street and says there’s strong demand for the $600,000 houses he is planning. Mark Lovley requested town approval for an open space preservation subdivision on a 50-acre parcel at 1268 West St. He said the design, which allows for smaller lots, will allow him to keep 12 acres as open space. A conventional subdivision layout would only preserve about two acres of open space.
Southington, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Southington planners vote down affordable housing plan

SOUTHINGTON — After months of meetings, town planners denied an affordable housing development on Laning Street citing traffic, emergency access and septic system concerns. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted five to two during Tuesday’s meeting to deny local businessman Frank Fragola’s request to change the zone at 295 Laning St. The change would have allowed Fragola to build a 30-unit age-restricted housing development with an affordable housing component.
Berlin, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Proposed Berlin senior, community center may have additional pool

BERLIN – The planned Community and Senior Center might have three pools instead of two, the lead architect said during a public forum this week. In addition to the eight-lane competitive pool and a therapy pool, the aquatic center might also include a plunge pool, which will have a directional current, warm water, and will be able to accommodate three to six people at a time, said Tom Arcari from QA+M Architecture, the company that designed the center.
Cornwall, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Historic covered bridge damaged in excavator accident

CORNWALL (AP) — A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was damaged Tuesday when the boom of an excavator being towed over the span crashed into wooden support structures for the roof. State police said the West Cornwall Bridge sustained “significant non-structural damage,” but expected the repair work to take only...
Meriden, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

5 Things to Know this week

Things to know this week include appointments to a Meriden committee that will make recommendations on the use of federal pandemic aid, continuing deliberation of an affordable housing plan in Southington and possible blight regulation changes in Cheshire. 1. Meriden City Council discusses rescue plan steering committee. The Meriden City...
North Haven, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Energy-saving campaign runs through Sept. 30

The North Haven Clean Energy Task Force encourages residents to participate in Energize Connecticut’s Home Energy Solutions program, which runs through Sept. 30. For a $50 fee, residents receive more than $1,000 in services and materials. Home Energy Solutions is a convenient, in-home service designed to help you save on...
Wallingford, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Wallingford PZC hears update on Amazon plans

WALLINGFORD — A developer that wants to bring an Amazon facility to the former Bristol-Myers Squibb site at 5 Research Parkway presented updated plans to the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday evening. The commission is considering whether to grant a special permit to Buffalo, New York-based Montante Construction for the...
Cheshire, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Opposition to Cheshire subdivision continues

CHESHIRE — It was a packed house at Town Hall on Monday as residents from the Wallingford Road neighborhood gathered once again to express concerns over a proposed subdivision during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing. The proposal, which originally called for a 40-unit subdivision to be built at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy