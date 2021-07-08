Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Museum of Art Begins Return of Artwork This Summer to Native American Tribes

By Janae Pierre, WBHM
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 13 days ago
For the first time, the Birmingham Museum of Art will return objects from its collection to two Native American tribes. The move falls under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act or NAGPRA. The law, passed in 1990, provides a pathway for federally recognized tribes to request certain cultural items. While the process is not always drawn out, the repatriation of objects from the BMA represents years of extensive work.

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham, AL
ABOUT

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

 http://birminghamwatch.org/
#Art Museums#Native American Tribes#Nagpra#Bma#Haida Indian#Nagrpa#Indigenous
