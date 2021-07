Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere where you listen to your favorite podcasts!. In today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we dive into a whole lot of recruiting now that the dust has settled on an insane month of June. Wisconsin football picked up nine committments in just ten days, and they picked up another this past weekend, as well as a transfer from Northern Illinois! After discussing both of those we talk about who the Badgers missed out on as five other prospects announced their commitment to schools other than Wisconsin.