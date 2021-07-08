West Jordan landlord arrested after firing shots into tenant's bedroom

A West Jordan man was arrested Tuesday after police say he fired multiple shots into the bedroom of a tenant.

Michael Thomas Boska, 61, was allegedly upset with the tenant over alleged money owed for the basement room he rents to the victim in the area of 9400 South and 2000 West.

The victim told police he heard "hollering and pounding coming from Boska upstairs," the probable cause report states. Because he believed the hollering was aimed at him over past disputes over money, the victim said he went outside.

When the victim's roommate arrived home, the two discussed what had happened before heading back inside. According to the report, the victim thought his roommate had spoken with Boska because the yelling had "quieted down."

But while sitting in his basement bedroom, the victim heard gunshots coming through the ceiling and saw drywall falling onto his bed. The victim ran outside to his car and called 911 before driving away after seeing Boska in the garage.

After being taken to the West Jordan Police Department, Boska admitted to firing a 9mm Glock at the floor above the victim's bedroom. He told police he "figured the victim was in his bedroom because he never leaves." Boska added he shot three times towards the side of the bedroom because that's where he thought the victim was sitting.

Police say Boska told them he was upset with the victim because he was "was trying to take away his home and money."

Boska was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.