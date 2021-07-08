Honey Springs Battlefield presentation “The Soldiers of the First Kansas Volunteer Infantry” by Art T. Burton

CHECOTAH, Okla. — Honey Springs Battlefield will host “The Soldiers of the First Kansas Volunteer Infantry,” a special presentation about the contributions of the First Kansas Volunteer Infantry Regiment during the Civil War. The program will be held at the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor Center on Friday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Retired professor and award-winning author Art T. Burton will speak about the soldiers of the First Kansas Volunteer Infantry Regiment who fought bravely at the Battle of Honey Springs on July 17, 1863.