SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot at around noon on N. Lee Street, then drove several blocks to the Salisbury Police Department to get help. Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of N. Lee Street. A man now identified as Sincere J. Houston, 19, of Salisbury, who was driving a silver Kia SUV, was shot. He stopped the SUV on N. Lee just a few feet past the intersection with E. Liberty, got out, and ran inside the PD. At least two bullet holes were seen on the SUV, and one of the tires appeared to have been shot.