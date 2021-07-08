Cancel
Marilyn Manson Released On Bail After Surrendering Over New Hampshire Arrest Warrant

By Gina Tron
 13 days ago
Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has been released on bail after turning himself in on Friday to face a charge stemming from a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, turned himself in at the the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday “in relation to an October 2019 arrest warrant for assaults that allegedly occurred on August 19, 2019 while he was performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH, Gilford Police Chief Tony Bean Burpee confirmed on Thursday via email.

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

