Seattle mayoral candidate Lance Randall: ‘Stop the rhetoric’ against public safety, businesses
The race for Seattle’s next mayor is arguably one of the most important races on the local ballot this fall. The Gee & Ursula Show is introducing listeners to the leading candidates, having spoken to five so far. This week, they spoke with Lance Randall. He’s been in politics both on the East Coast and in the Seattle area where he has led several economic development programs.mynorthwest.com
Comments / 1