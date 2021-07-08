DeAnna Athey, age 34, of Aurora, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, CHI-St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at the East Hill Church of Christ, 1122 Delaware Avenue in York. Rev. Glenn Hawley will officiate. No visitation. The family requests casual attire and facemasks to be worn during the service. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.