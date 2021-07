La Liga have allowed Barcelona to sign Lionel Messi to a new contract despite the Catalan club exceeding the league's salary cap as it stands. Barça have the highest wage bill in world football and are desperately need to cut it down to fall in line with the league's salary rules. They cannot register any new signings until they do so, which is why the likes of Junior Firpo, Francisco Trincao and Jean-Clair Tobido have all been moved on.