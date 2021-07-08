‘She Was A Breath Of Fresh Air’: Mother Of 6 Found Dead, Hog-Tied In Los Angeles Slaying

For two years, the city of Cleveland, Ohio was terrorized by a brutal killer. Anthony Sowell, easily the most notorious serial killer in Cleveland's history, murdered 11 women and buried their remains in his home and his yard from 2007 to 2009, according to The New York Times. The smell was so overwhelming, a nearby sausage shop's reputation took a hit because people were so convinced it was coming from it. Still, despite the noxious odor and despite the fact Sowell was a convicted sex offender, he wouldn't be brought to justice until a woman survived an encounter with him and went to the police, Cleveland.com reported in 2009.