Los Angeles, CA

‘She Was A Breath Of Fresh Air’: Mother Of 6 Found Dead, Hog-Tied In Los Angeles Slaying

By Dorian Geiger
 13 days ago
The family of a California nurse who was found dead in her apartment over the weekend said the mother of six children and been gagged, tied up, and wrapped in a sheet. The body of Fatima Johnson, 53, was located in her Los Angeles home around midnight on July 4, according to police. Johnson’s daughters, who made the discovery, hadn’t seen or heard from their mother in days. Her hands were bound with wire, they said.

Man Who Claimed He Woke Up In Vegas Hotel Room To 'Beaten, Bloody And Unconscious' Girlfriend Arrested

A California man who told police he woke up in a Las Vegas hotel room and found his girlfriend “beaten, bloody and unconscious” is now accused of her slaying. Justin Medof, 31, is facing charges of open murder in the death of his girlfriend, Stephanie Duarte, 30, after Las Vegas police said Duarte was discovered in the motel room with blunt force trauma to the head, according to a statement from the department.
New Details Emerge In The Murder Trial Of College Student Who Got Into The Wrong Car, Thinking It Was Her Uber

Samantha Josephson had just finished a night celebrating her impending college graduation when she made one fatal mistake. The South Carolina student mistakenly got into the back seat of Nathaniel Rowland's Black Impala, believing it was her Uber driver. She was never able to get back out—due to the child locks already in place, according to prosecutor Bryon Gipson’s opening statement Tuesday in the trial against Rowland.
Utah Man Convicted Of Beating His Wife To Death On Cruise Ship Found Dead In Prison Cell

A Utah man convicted of killing his wife on an Alaskan cruise ship in front of the couple’s horrified daughters was found dead in his prison cell. Kenneth Manzanares, 43, was pronounced dead at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center, after authorities discovered him unresponsive in his cell just before 7 a.m., according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Corrections.
Who Were The Cleveland Strangler's Victims?

For two years, the city of Cleveland, Ohio was terrorized by a brutal killer. Anthony Sowell, easily the most notorious serial killer in Cleveland's history, murdered 11 women and buried their remains in his home and his yard from 2007 to 2009, according to The New York Times. The smell was so overwhelming, a nearby sausage shop's reputation took a hit because people were so convinced it was coming from it. Still, despite the noxious odor and despite the fact Sowell was a convicted sex offender, he wouldn't be brought to justice until a woman survived an encounter with him and went to the police, Cleveland.com reported in 2009.
After Allegedly Stalking Her Pastor, Woman Admits She Murdered Friend Years Ago

Clara Rector credited her Christian faith for giving her the strength to conquer drug addiction. “I believe that Jesus died on the cross for the redemption of all people, even me,” she wrote on her blog, The Kansas City Star reported in 2013. But while she successfully got off drugs, she eventually ended up in prison for the murder of Tommy Hope.
Georgia Man Exonerated After 2 Decades Behind Bars For 1985 Church Slaying Of Black Couple

A Georgia man was exonerated by the courts this week after serving more than 20 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit. Dennis Perry saw his double murder conviction overturned last year after a former District Attorney requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation take a new look at the 1985 case, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Hairs found attached to a pair of eyeglasses left at the crime scene, believed to be worn by the killer, matched a previous suspect in the murders that sent Perry to prison for decades.

