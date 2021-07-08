Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

Newark Juvenile Arrested on Burglary, Gun Charges

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark juvenile on burglary and gun charges. Authorities state that on June 26 at approximately 6:00 p.m. members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 400 block of East 3rd Street when they observed a 17-year-old male juvenile acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with the juvenile, he fled on foot and into a residence in the block.. Police took him into custody without incident and officers recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 1

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#The Street Crimes Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Wilmington Man Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced the arrest of Timothy Meades, 39 years of age, on gun, drug, and reckless endangering charges. Authorities state that on July 9 at approximately 8:13 p.m. members of the city’s Street Crime Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of East 11th Street, Wilmington. Police made contact with the operator, Timothy Meades. Meades attempted to flee from police in the vehicle, almost striking several officers. He struck two unoccupied vehicles, including an unmarked police vehicle, in the block as well as two buildings before police were able to take him into custody. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, 123 grams of marijuana, and $6,000 in currency.
Falls Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Need Help Identifying Subject Involved in Shoplifting

FALLS TWP, PA — Falls Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a subject who was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at a Home Depot. Authorities state the male, shown in the above images, was involved in a retail theft of Dewalt items at the Home Depot on July 14th, 2021. He fled in a blue Chevrolet Z10 pickup truck with ladder racks and a New York plate.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Man Injured in Monday Night Shooting, Wilmington Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:12 p.m. Monday in the unit block of West 27th Street, Wilmington. Police located a 30-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. Authorities state this incident remains under investigation and further...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Arrest Two Men Following Drug Investigation

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on July 9 at approximately 10:15 a.m. members of the city’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of North Broom Street following an investigation. During the investigation, police made contact with 32-year-old Richard Rodriguez-Castro and 35-year-old Ramon Batista-Nunez. Batista-Nunez initially gave police a false name. Police recovered 3.6 grams of cocaine and 1.7 grams of heroin. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.
Exton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Theft from Bed, Bath and Beyond

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Bed, Bath and Beyond store, located at 108 Bartlett Avenue, Exton PA on July 12, 2021. If you have any information about this crime or the pictured suspect please contact Det. Scott Pezick on 7/20/21...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Video Captures Man Wanted for Burglary, Vandalism

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Law enforcement released a video of the man wanted in connection with the burglary of a service center for disadvantaged service members and their families. Philadelphia Police state that on July 10, 2021, at approximately 4:44 am, an unknown white male gained entry to Impact Veterans and...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

4 Suspects Wanted in Murder of 21-Year-Old Woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are searching for four suspects in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old woman on East Cambria Street on June 28. According to authorities, on June 28, 2021, at 4:22 pm, a homicide by shooting occurred in the area of 200 E. Cambria Street Philadelphia PA. The victim was a 21-year-old, black female. She was taken to Temple Hospital for a gunshot wound to her stomach and pronounced dead shortly after her arrival. Police are looking for four suspects that are wanted for questioning in reference to this incident.
Exton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Do You Know Them? IDs Sought in Exton Hobby Lobby Theft

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced they are investigating a theft from the Hobby Lobby store in Exton, PA that occurred on Tuesday, July 13. If you have any information about this crime or the pictured suspects please contact Det. Scott Pezick at 610-363-0200 ext. 1017 or spezick@westwhiteland.org.
Delaware County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Investigate Car Theft in Delaware County

BROOMALL, PA — Police are investigating a car theft over the weekend that is linked to the fraudulent use of stolen credit cards. The Marple Township Police Department is attempting to identify the male and female in the attached photographs. Authorities state that the theft of a motor vehicle from...
Berks County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Possible Attempted Child Luring in Berks County

DOUGLASS TWP, PA — The Douglass Township Police Department is currently investigating a report of a possible attempted child luring that occurred this weekend. Authorities state that on Sunday, July 19, 2021, at 5:30 PM two juvenile females were walking in the area of the Schuylkill River trail and Old Philadelphia Pike. A male driving a white van approached the juveniles. He attempted to speak to them. Being afraid the females ran to a house on Old Philadelphia Pike where the homeowner waited with them until the parents arrived. During this time, the homeowner watched the male drive slowly through the area and described the action as appearing to be looking for the females.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Montgomery County Man Arrested After TSA Catches Him With Gun, Ammunition at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, man from carrying a .22 caliber handgun along with 22 bullets onto his flight on Saturday, July 17, at Philadelphia International Airport. “We’re seeing a rash of guns and ammunition being brought to our checkpoints,” said Gerardo...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man and Woman Convicted of Tax Fraud

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A federal judge convicted two Philadelphia residents at a bench trial of conspiring to defraud the United States and aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between 2010 and 2013, Yolonda Thompson, also known as...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Race Street, 16th Street Restricted Evenings for Resurfacing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane closures are scheduled on Race Street and 16th Street in Philadelphia, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for casting adjustments, and milling, paving, and line striping operations, as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, states the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration to Preserve 27 Historic Pennsylvania Buildings

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin and Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) Executive Director Andrea Lowery announced the latest recipients of the fiscal year 2020-21 Historic Preservation Tax Credits. State investment by this important program will help create an estimated $215 million...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Temporary TSA PreCheck Center to Open in Bucks County

WARRINGTON, PA — Residents of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA PreCheck® program in the AAA parking lot in Warrington, Pennsylvania, from July 26 to 30, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in the air-conditioned TSA PreCheck mobile RV.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Traffic Delays: Kelly Drive Restricted in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Kelly Drive motorists will encounter alternating lane closures in both directions between Ferry Drive and West Hunting Park Avenue, on Wednesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 22, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for milling and paving operations, reports the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Comments / 1

Community Policy