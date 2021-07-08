Newark Juvenile Arrested on Burglary, Gun Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark juvenile on burglary and gun charges. Authorities state that on June 26 at approximately 6:00 p.m. members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 400 block of East 3rd Street when they observed a 17-year-old male juvenile acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with the juvenile, he fled on foot and into a residence in the block.. Police took him into custody without incident and officers recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun.www.mychesco.com
