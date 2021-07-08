Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

World of Warcraft's latest cinematic is a narrative disaster and players hate it

By Steven Messner
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There hasn't been a more controversial character in World of Warcraft history than Slyvanas Windrunner. Few in Warcraft's pantheon of warriors and wizards has gotten as much screen time as the Banshee Queen, who has served as the chief antagonist for two expansions after her rise to warchief of the Horde in Legion. And it's easy to see why many players hate her: Sylvanas's motives are so indecipherable that she frequently feels inconsistent and contrived. She says one thing one minute and does the exact opposite the next, all while Blizzard tries to assure skeptical players that it's all according to some master plan.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#The Horde In Legion#Chains Of Domination#Alliance#Horde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Blizzard and Z-Man Announce World of Warcraft Pandemic Game

This morning, Blizzard Entertainment and Z-Man Games have revealed a surprising partnership for a new game set in World of Warcraft. The official YouTube trailer announcing the game is less than a minute long ( but there is a lot to unpack. First, this new board game set in the world of Azeroth will be using the Pandemic system. Pandemic is Z-Man Games' signature co-op survival game. Players choose different character classes then work together to contain viral outbreaks, set up quarantine zones, and ultimately find a cure for the rampant diseases.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Narrated Gameplay Trailer Reveals New Worlds In The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum

The world of Middle Earth has never been seen like this before. Back in 2019, the game The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum was announced by game developers at Daedalic Entertainment. Ever since then, fans have been getting glimpses and snippets of information about the game via a series of trailers and announcements. However, on July 6th, 2021, PlayStation and Daedalic Entertainment released a new narrated gameplay trailer that revealed the worlds and characters that will be featured in their new game.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

World of Warcraft deploys hotfixes and plans for improving the zone bonuses of Shards of Domination

Hotfixes! Do you like them? They’ve arrived in World of Warcraft for patch 9.1. They’re hot and they’re fixing things. For example, your packaged soul ash is now bound to your Battle.net account rather than your WoW account. Defeating bosses on level five will now appropriately count for the Touring Torghast achievement. Fleshwing will no longer become stuck in the sky! You get the idea. It’s a whole lot of hotfixes; that’s a good thing.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Final Fantasy XIV is about to eat World of Warcraft's lunch

Few characters in World of Warcraft are as iconic as Sylvanas Windrunner, whose saga begun all the way back in Warcraft III. At the hands of Arthas Menethil, otherwise known as The Lich King, Sylvanas is slain and raised into undeath as a banshee, eventually overthrowing Arthas and taking over the kingdom of Lordaeron, self-styling as The Banshee Queen of The Forsaken.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

World of Warcraft’s finale for the Sanctum of Domination raid reveals a major character’s fate

We try really hard to avoid spoilers here when we’re talking about story stuff on Massively Overpowered. It’s possible, for example, that you are really excited to see the end of World of Warcraft’s latest raid and really are looking forward to the end of the Sanctum of Domination, certain that the final cinematic will make everything work out well and be a satisfying narrative conclusion to all of the threads that have been put forth so far. And if that’s the case… well, we’re very sorry to disappoint you.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Narrative single-player games important to Xbox’s strategy

Narrative single-player games are important to Xbox and its strategy, but Xbox head Phil Spencer and Xbox Games Studios lead Matt Booty won’t be demanding them from every one of their studios. Speaking with The Guardian, Spencer detailed where single-player, narrative-focused games sit in Xbox’s overall strategy. “I think we’re...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the Sapphire Skyblazer in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands?

A mount players are on the hunt for in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands in the Sapphire Skyblazer. There are multiple ways to obtain this unique mount. First, you can receive it if you have a 6-month subscription for World of Warcraft, which is a good way for anyone who has been playing the MMO for quite some time to obtain it. Alternatively, if you’re jumping back into the game, you can purchase a 6-month subscription before the end of July 2021 to receive it in the same fashion. The final way to grab the Sapphire Skyblazer is to purchase it directly from the Blizzard store. You will have to use real-world money to grab this mount, but players are curious about the mount’s appearance and what is it?
Video GamesGizmodo

A New World of Warcraft Board Game Sees Spread to Azeroth

Dear Alliance and Horde: I hope you’re vaccinated. Z-Man Games and Blizzard Entertainment have unveiled a new Pandemic tabletop game based on the Wrath of the Lich King expansion from World of Warcraft. There may be no escaping the Corrupted Blood plague this time. Z-Man Games released a teaser trailer...
Video Gamesthestylus.org

Computer game fans marry each other in World Of Warcraft costumes

In sickness and in elf: Computer game fans marry each other in World Of Warcraft costumes. World of Warcraft draws players into a virtual universe of battles and quests. Some 11milion around the globe play World of Warcraft. By Daily Mail Reporter. Published: 10:19 BST, 21 November 2013 | Updated:...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

World of Warcraft Patch 9.1 and the Unreliable Narrator of Azeroth

After one of the most extended gaps between patches in World of Warcraft history, Activision-Blizzard has released patch 9.1: Chains of Domination. As players delve into the depths of Korthia and face off with the Jailer's forces, players must unite the covenants in a combined offense. But perhaps one of the more interesting elements is how unreliable narrators among Blizzard games are about to become a bigger deal through some exciting sources in the game's text.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Work on Apex Legends cross-progression slowed down by recent hacks

Since Apex Legends season 9 kicked off a few months ago, the free-to-play battle royale has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity. But as with any popular competitive game, more general attention has also attracted more prospective cheaters. The recent influx of nefarious players and DDoS attacks have become so disruptive in Apex that it's affecting development on a pretty big planned feature: cross-progression.

Comments / 0

Community Policy