A Georgia man was exonerated by the courts this week after serving more than 20 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit. Dennis Perry saw his double murder conviction overturned last year after a former District Attorney requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation take a new look at the 1985 case, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Hairs found attached to a pair of eyeglasses left at the crime scene, believed to be worn by the killer, matched a previous suspect in the murders that sent Perry to prison for decades.