Blue Earth County, MN

Three Charged In Rural Blue Earth County Catalytic Converter Thefts

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men have been charged in connection to burglaries in rural Blue Earth County, including a number of catalytic converter thefts. David Roger Voracek, of Kenyon, and Darren Lawrence Voracek, of Faribault, both 51, and Joshua Scott Almendinger, 39, of Cottage Grove, were charged in Blue Earth County Court last week. Each man faces felony counts of aiding and abetting burglary, theft, stolen property, and possession of burglary and theft tools.

