Parson vetoes raises for child abuse investigators in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has turned back an attempt by Missouri lawmakers to boost the pay for frontline workers handling child abuse and neglect cases. As part of a series of budget cuts inked by Parson last week, the governor slashed $2.1 million that had been inserted into the spending plan to boost the salaries of workers in the children’s division of the Missouri Department of Social Services.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0