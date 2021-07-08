Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Parson vetoes raises for child abuse investigators in Missouri

By Kurt Erickson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has turned back an attempt by Missouri lawmakers to boost the pay for frontline workers handling child abuse and neglect cases. As part of a series of budget cuts inked by Parson last week, the governor slashed $2.1 million that had been inserted into the spending plan to boost the salaries of workers in the children’s division of the Missouri Department of Social Services.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Vetoes#Legislature#Specialized#The Post Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy