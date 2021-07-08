Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunterdon County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Sussex; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Morris County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey East central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Long Valley, or 17 miles northwest of Somerville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Newton, Dover, Hopatcong, Kinnelon, Hackettstown, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway, Morris Plains, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Mendham, Mountain Lakes, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Oxford and Ogdensburg. This includes Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 17 and 41. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopatcong, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Hackettstown, NJ
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Stanhope, NJ
State
Washington State
City
Rockaway, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Boonton, NJ
City
Morris Plains, NJ
City
Mendham, NJ
City
Mount Arlington, NJ
City
Somerville, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
City
Kinnelon, NJ
City
Mountain Lakes, NJ
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
City
Warren, NJ
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
City
Ogdensburg, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#18 15 00#Interstate 80
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Posted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy