Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Sussex; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Morris County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey East central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Long Valley, or 17 miles northwest of Somerville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Newton, Dover, Hopatcong, Kinnelon, Hackettstown, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway, Morris Plains, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Mendham, Mountain Lakes, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Oxford and Ogdensburg. This includes Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 17 and 41. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0