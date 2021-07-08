Cancel
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Southern Lake and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to midnight PDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 15:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central La Paz SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MST At 515 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brenda, or 34 miles southeast of Parker, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Quartzsite, Salome, Vicksburg, Bouse, Wenden and Harcuvar. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 13 and 33. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 33, and between mile markers 51 and 61. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 24 and 44.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ajo. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 47 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm and possible dense blowing dust will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY At 1013 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picacho Peak State Park, or 20 miles northwest of Marana, moving northwest at 15 to 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 209 and 231. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 119. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Orange County, VTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES At 859 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Fairlee Center in Vermont, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include West Fairlee, Bradford, Tunbridge, Vershire, Corinth Corners, Thetford Hill State Park, Thetford Center, Corinth, Strafford, Newbury Village, Thetford, Fairlee, Chelsea, Washington, Newbury, Topsham, Norwich, Orange, South Tunbridge and West Fairlee Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Umatilla County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon DRY AND WINDY IN CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL OREGON WITH THUNDERSTORM CHANCES IN THE EASTERN MOUNTAINS .Windy conditions will combine with low RH over central and north central Oregon as well as the east slopes of the southern Washington Cascades through Wednesday to promote critical fire weather conditions. Meanwhile, there is the potential for isolated to widely scattered storms in the eastern mountains through Wednesday morning. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR643 AND WA643 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and 643 Blue Mountains of Washington. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to widely scattered storms will be possible through Wednesday morning with LAL of 2 and 3. * Outflow Winds...Gusty outflow winds are possible near thunderstorms. * IMPACTS...The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 101. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads! Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 249 PM MST, Mohave County Emergency Management indicated earlier thunderstorms resulted in significant flooding of DW Ranch Road. Rainfall has since ended but ongoing flash flooding from these storms is continuing. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing ongoing flash flooding along and near DW Ranch Road, specifically at the Frees Wash. SOURCE...Radar, automated gauges, and reports from emergency management. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of DW Ranch Road at Frees Wash. Other low water crossings and normally dry washes impacting other small roadways are possible. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Kingman, DW Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Sheridan County, WYweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be sure not to leave children and pets in your vehicle. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s today, and 98 to 103 degrees on Thursday. Overnight lows will continue to be quite warm. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm and possible dense blowing dust will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY At 1013 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picacho Peak State Park, or 20 miles northwest of Marana, moving northwest at 15 to 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 209 and 231. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 119. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 105 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Hills Playhouse, or 10 miles southeast of Hill City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hayward. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 133 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles east of Santa Rosa, or 28 miles north of Sells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Queens Well and Sil Nakya. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

La Paz County, AZweather.gov

La Paz County, AZweather.gov

La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Pondera County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pondera A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PONDERA COUNTY At 409 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conrad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Conrad and Ledger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ajo. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 47 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

