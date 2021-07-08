Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon DRY AND WINDY IN CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL OREGON WITH THUNDERSTORM CHANCES IN THE EASTERN MOUNTAINS .Windy conditions will combine with low RH over central and north central Oregon as well as the east slopes of the southern Washington Cascades through Wednesday to promote critical fire weather conditions. Meanwhile, there is the potential for isolated to widely scattered storms in the eastern mountains through Wednesday morning. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR643 AND WA643 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and 643 Blue Mountains of Washington. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to widely scattered storms will be possible through Wednesday morning with LAL of 2 and 3. * Outflow Winds...Gusty outflow winds are possible near thunderstorms. * IMPACTS...The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.