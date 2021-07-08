Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Holly Beach to near Port Of Brownsville to 9 miles south of South Point. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms, along with torrential rainfall dropping visibilities to 1 mile at times. Locations impacted include South Padre Island, Port Of Brownsville, Brownsville, Port Isabel City Hall, U.s. Coast Guard Station, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel High School, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, South Padre Island Convention Center and Laguna Vista Police Department.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0