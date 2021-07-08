Cancel
Juniata County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Juniata, Mifflin, Perry by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Minor flooding may develop. Do not drive into water covering the roadway. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin; Perry A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF PERRY...JUNIATA...AND MIFFLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Spruce Hill, moving north at 25 mph. Very heavy rain is expected. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Spruce Hill and Ickesburg around 540 PM EDT. Walnut around 550 PM EDT. Mexico around 555 PM EDT. Lewistown around 600 PM EDT. Burnham and Highland Park around 605 PM EDT. Alfarata and Mcalisterville around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Mifflintown, Port Royal, Maitland, Wagner and Thompsontown.

