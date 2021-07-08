Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARKE COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 433 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of McIntosh, or 18 miles south of Jackson, moving northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Uriah.alerts.weather.gov
