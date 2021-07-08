Cancel
Baldwin County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARKE COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 433 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of McIntosh, or 18 miles south of Jackson, moving northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Uriah.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, AL
City
Mcintosh, AL
City
Jackson, AL
City
Uriah, AL
County
Clarke County, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
