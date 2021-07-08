Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR WESTERN SUFFOLK AND SOUTHEASTERN NASSAU COUNTIES At 533 PM EDT, the leading edge of a severe thunderstorm was located along a line extending from Plainview to near Farmingdale to Amityville. The storm was moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. These severe storms will be near Huntington Station around 540 PM EDT. Deer Park, Babylon and Dix Hills around 545 PM EDT. Northport around 550 PM EDT. Brentwood, Commack and Bay Shore around 555 PM EDT. Islip and Hauppauge around 600 PM EDT. Smithtown around 605 PM EDT. Ronkonkoma around 610 PM EDT. Stony Brook and Holbrook around 615 PM EDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH