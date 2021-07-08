Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL MOBILE AND WEST CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 419 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Chickasaw, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Prichard, Saraland, Chickasaw, Satsuma, I65 And I165 and I65 And AL 158.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0