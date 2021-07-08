Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lebanon The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania Eastern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Enola, Steelton, Annville, Lemoyne, Hummelstown, Cornwall, Myerstown, Paxtonia and Rutherford.