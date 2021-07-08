Cancel
Matagorda County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Matagorda by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas South Central Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 435 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Palacios, Ganado, La Ward, Blessing and Louise. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

