Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Divide by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Divide The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Divide County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 433 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Grenora, or 24 miles east of Plentywood, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Writing Rock State Historical Site, Westby and Alkabo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
