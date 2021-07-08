Cancel
Goshen County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Goshen County by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Goshen County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SCOTTS BLUFF SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX AND SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morrill, or 14 miles southeast of Torrington, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Lyman, Hubbard Hill, Scottsbluff Airport, Scotts Bluff National Monument and Henry.

alerts.weather.gov

