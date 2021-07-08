Special Weather Statement issued for Scotts Bluff, South Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Scotts Bluff; South Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SCOTTS BLUFF SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX AND SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morrill, or 14 miles southeast of Torrington, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Lyman, Hubbard Hill, Scottsbluff Airport, Scotts Bluff National Monument and Henry.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0