Hawai´i Rolls Back Gathering, Travel Restrictions Thursday

While the world is still reeling from the impact of COVID, many of last year’s domestic travel pandemic barriers have vanished. While international destinations continue with restrictions for 2021, US travel offers myriad opportunities. Although most transport modes, hotels, dining venues and attractions are operating at pre-pandemic levels, there are definitive changes since last year. And seniors want to get out there. According to AARP research, 54% of boomers plan to travel this year. Want to experience a trip for a day, a long weekend, or a week? Come along. If you don’t drive or fly, buses, trains and car services are an alternative.