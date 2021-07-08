Cancel
Hawai´i Rolls Back Gathering, Travel Restrictions Thursday

By Max Dible
bigislandnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State of Hawai´i has officially rolled back several of its coronavirus-based travel and gathering restrictions as of Thursday morning, July 8. Any travelers who have completed their full COVID-19 vaccination schedules and have allowed 15 days to pass since receiving their final dose may now travel to and throughout Hawai´i without being subject to quarantine. The only stipulation is that the vaccination must have been administered in the US or US Territories.

