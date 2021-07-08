Cancel
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime’ On Netflix, A Docuseries Where One Of Brazil’s Most Notorious Killers Speaks Up

By Joel Keller
Decider
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2012 case of Elize Matsunaga, who killed and dismembered her husband Marcos, was one of Brazil’s most sensational cases. One of the reasons is that, right before Marcos Matsunaga disappeared, his family was about to sell its company, Yoki, to General Foods for $857 million. Another reason is that she reported him missing. In Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime, Matsunaga takes advantage of her first prison furlough (something convicts are entitled to in Brazil) to talk to director Eliza Capai about what motivated her to kill her husband.

decider.com

