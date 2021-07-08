Cancel
MARK CLATTENBURG: Fewer fouls, yellow cards and VAR... whatever you think of the Raheem Sterling penalty, the refereeing at Euro 2020 has been OUTSTANDING

By Mark Clattenburg
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

There is no escaping the controversial nature of England's semi-final extra-time win over Denmark.

Some think Raheem Sterling was fouled, others don't. What's important is that Dutch referee Danny Makkelie thought he was in real time, and VAR didn't overrule the penalty because it was not a clear and obvious error.

So England are now in the Euro 2020 final. Whatever you think of the Sterling situation, the overall officiating at this tournament can only be described as outstanding.

Whatever you think of the decision to award Raheem Sterling a penalty, the refereeing at Euro 2020 has been outstanding

It's been an excellent advert for refereeing around Europe. Evidently, less is more. Referees decided very early that they weren't going to fall for players rolling around. Playacting gets you nowhere.

This tournament is averaging 23 fouls per game - and that's the fewest ever recorded at a European Championship. Hell, at Euro 2004, we were averaging 39 fouls per game! Along with fewer fouls, cautions are likewise down.

At Euro 2016, 201 yellow cards were shown. At Euro 2020, 143 have been shown with one game to go. It's felt like this tournament has been getting played in a great spirit.

There have been significantly fewer fouls and fewer yellow cards than in past tournaments

Watching the Premier League last season, some fixtures felt ruined by the needless involvement of VAR. Any excuse and Stockley Park, under orders from the PGMOL, would be scrutinising an incident. That's not been the case here.

The video reviews have been accurate and swift. In the Champions League last season, the time required for VAR to make a decision was 120 seconds. At these Euros, it's been less than 100 seconds, and they're only getting involved when needed for clear and obvious errors.

What's helped is how UEFA decided all 51 games of Euro 2020 would have a lead VAR, assistant VAR and an offside VAR.

What's helped is how UEFA decided all 51 games of Euro 2020 would have a lead VAR, assistant VAR and an offside VAR

The latter is used purely to evaluate all potential offside situations. That isn't in place in the Premier League and isn't expected to be implemented, due to a lack of personnel.

UEFA Referees' Committee chairman Roberto Rosetti deserves great credit for the part he's played in Euro 2020's success. It's not been an easy tournament to oversee. In 2016, we were all based in France and we'd travel out to our assigned matches.

But this edition needed to navigate around Covid restrictions and they have, all while overseeing games with great accuracy and precision. Here's hoping the final follows this theme of the tournament.

