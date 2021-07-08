Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

The Italian press branded England boring while Spain's papers suggested foul play is responsible for their place in the final after Raheem Sterling was awarded a penalty - stick it on the changing room wall, lads

By Daniel Matthews
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

You don't need to be Michael Fish to spot the rocks of salt raining down on Madrid.

On Thursday morning, some of the continental newspapers were an absolute treat.

The Italian press branded England boring and said Gareth Southgate's side needed the referee to reach a first final in 55 years. Stick it on the changing room wall, lads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnJIF_0arOgKnW00
There was plenty of anger around the continent about England's penalty against Denmark 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ner5v_0arOgKnW00
The Italian press branded England boring and said Gareth Southgate's side needed the referee to reach a first final in 55 years

But that was tame compared to Marca. Even my elementary Spanish can detect the bitterness dripping from their verdict.

It seems they think Raheem Sterling went down a *tad* easily in extra-time against Denmark.

'English football can stop lecturing the rest of the continent about diving.. Always going on about how frowned upon it is when a foreigner tries to trick the referee. In pure English football, it's not done. Except in the semi-final of the Euros that is,' they wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVHLP_0arOgKnW00
Spanish newspaper Marca went as far to suggest England's qualification was suspicious

Lovely stuff. Marca even suggested foul play could explain England's progress.

'The mistake was so clear it makes (their) qualification suspicious,' the paper claimed.

'Remember that of their seven games played, six will have been at Wembley. It's a shame because it undermines one of the best Euros ever.' Call me Tomasz Schafernaker but the forecast looks very bleak for Monday morning if Hurricane Raheem wreaks more havoc against Italy.

Speaking of Spain, Tuesday's semi-final against Italy produced a technical area flooded with style.

Roberto Mancini and Luis Enrique have been sartorial front-runners all tournament and their personal clash did not disappoint: the Italy boss stayed loyal to that glorious grey blazer, the Spain coach opted for a fetching dark jeans-dark jumper combo.

It might be time to dig out the waistcoat, Gareth.

For all their manager's swag, though, Italy's success at this tournament has been a tragedy for supporters of Proper Football Kits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vM55c_0arOgKnW00
Roberto Mancini and Luis Enrique have been sartorial front-runners all tournament

No issue with the blue patterned beauty they wore against Spain. It's the white away kit that jars.

Italy have been one of a number of teams in Puma at this championship. Austria, Czech Republic and Switzerland were too. All four wore similar second shirts.

They are so bland it hurts: each features little more a thin strip across the chest and the country's name written out in full.

Worse than your average Sunday League side.

So budget you would feel mugged off if it cost £5 from your local market trader.

One saving grace?

Only bureaucratic idiocy should prevent England and Italy from wearing their trademark colours on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rzEn_0arOgKnW00
Italy's away kit is bland with little more a thin strip across the chest and the country's name

It is 2021 (or 2020+1 if you're UEFA's branding team). And yet laser pens are still a thing, apparently.

Fans at Wembley on Wednesday night could only bring a bag the size of an A4 sheet. They had to have a face covering, ID and all the usual trimmings.

Quite remarkable, then, that some cretin still made space in their pockets for a light show.

As Harry Kane prepared to take his extra-time penalty, Kasper Schmeichel's face featured a dash of bright yellow light.

Fortunately it didn't put the keeper off. Imagine Marca's take if it had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhVDA_0arOgKnW00
One fan shined a laser pen at Kasper Schmeichel's face before Harry Kane's penalty

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italy#Italian#English#Proper Football Kits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney warns England NOT to get 'caught up in how Italy play' and tells Gareth Southgate's 'streetwise' side to make Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci 'uncomfortable' with quick and sharp movements through Raheem Sterling and Co

Wayne Rooney says England cannot afford to get caught up in Italy's tactics but insists that Gareth Southgate's 'streetwise' side can make life difficult for veteran defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. The Three Lions will be looking to win their first major trophy since 1966 when they take on...
Daily Mail

New footage suggests Gareth Southgate chose Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips to take England's next two penalties after Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 shoot-out loss to Italy... so where were Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling on the list?

Fresh footage of Gareth Southgate preparing England's penalty takers suggests Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips were in line to take the sixth and seventh spot-kicks against Italy on Sunday. The clip shows Southgate briefing England's penalty takers in Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka ahead of the Euro 2020...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Raheem Sterling: Penalty or no penalty, England star is a player of the tournament contender

Raheem Sterling’s name will be mentioned often in the print and broadcast media many times between now and Sunday, both in his home country and abroad, and perhaps in disparaging terms by some. The penalty that he won in last night’s semi-final made the difference, after all. That penalty secured England’s place in their first major tournament final for 55 years, angering Denmark and forthcoming opponents Italy in one fell swoop.“Football’s diving home,” were reportedly the words – delivered in English – of one Italian commentator. It was indisputably a soft decision, less of a foul than the challenge...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Sports Illustrated

England's Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane Rise Above the Discourse

Life in tournaments moves pretty fast. Watching Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane shredding Ukraine and Denmark in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Euros, it was hard to imagine that when the tournament began less than a month ago, there were doubts over Sterling’s place in the team and grumbles over Kane’s form. If England goes on to beat Italy in Sunday’s final, there’s every chance Kane could lift the Golden Boot and Sterling the Golden Ball.
inews.co.uk

England player ratings vs Denmark: Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire star as England reach Euro 2020 final

England booked their place in a first major final for the first time in 55 years after beating Denmark 2-1 after extra-time in their Euro 2020 semi-final at Euro 2020. Mikkel Damsgaard fired Denmark in front with a sublime free-kick after half-an-hour but England responded less than 10 minutes later when Bukayo Saka’s pass across the six-yard-box was turned into his own goal by Simon Kjaer.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Arise, Sir Gareth! Southgate to receive a knighthood if he guides England to glory at Euro 2020 while Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling 'could have their MBEs upgraded' after their starring roles in the Three Lions' run to the final

Gareth Southgate is reportedly in line to receive a knighthood if England go on to win Euro 2020, while Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling could have their MBEs upgraded with victory on Sunday. Southgate has guided the Three Lions to the first major tournament final since 1966 and their first...
Premier Leaguerealsport101.com

Assessing Raheem Sterling's FIFA 22 rating

Does Raz deserve to be the highest rated English player in the next game?. Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has made all the headlines lately!. Having scored three goals and picked up one assist, Sterling has arguably been England's most important player at Euro 2020. So, what will FIFA 22 hold...
SportsTelegraph

England should not have been given a penalty - Raheem Sterling went over far too easily

Forget all the euphoria around that result, we need to be honest - that should not have been a penalty to England. Raheem Sterling went to ground far too easily and the referee, Danny Makkelie, got it badly wrong. The officiating standards at this tournament have generally been very good but Makkelie has been one of the few who has been inconsistent with his decision-making - he was at it again before the penalty incident with his continual failure to punish Jannik Vestergaard for a series of fouls - and this was a serious error, given that it ended up effectively deciding the match.
Telegraph

Raheem Sterling is driving England to glory fuelled by the pain of past injustices

There was an interesting exchange between Ian Wright and Roy Keane at the end of ITV’s coverage of England’s semi-final victory over Denmark when the former England striker was at a loss to explain how Raheem Sterling had been overlooked for the man-of-the-match award. “That won’t bother him,” Keane replied but Wright, perhaps alluding to how Sterling has always seemed to have to fight harder for acceptance, was in no mood to let the matter rest. “I’m sure it won’t bother him but it bothers some people,” he added, the exasperation in his voice unmistakable.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Jamie Carragher hails Raheem Sterling as England’s ‘best player’ after win against Denmark at Euro 2020

Pundit Jamie Carragher has labelled Raheem Sterling as England’s “best player” and said he is the key to their Euro 2020 success.England manager Gareth Southgate received criticism for starting Sterling in their first match against Croatia but he has been vindicated by Sterling’s impressive performances.The Manchester City star has scored three goals and made an assist for the Three Lions at the tournament. He was also a crucial part of England’s equaliser and winning goal against Denmark in their 2-1 semi-final victory.When asked who had impressed him the most in the semi-final, Carragher told Sky Sports: “Raheem Sterling. I...
punditarena.com

Kevin Doyle defends Raheem Sterling after penalty backlash

“Try staying on your feet while sprinting with a ball and that happens.”. Kevin Doyle has defended Raheem Sterling after the England forward won a penalty for his side in Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark. There has been much debate about the amount of contact on Sterling before...

Comments / 0

Community Policy