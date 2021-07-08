IU tight end Aaron Steinfeldt already misses playing three sports, but ready to find his ceiling

Aaron Steinfeldt has in no way resigned himself to the idea that he has played his last basketball or baseball game. The Indiana freshman tight end knows he’s not going to be the same three-sport star at IU as he was at Bloomington North High School. However, when the opportunity arises for him to go attack a hoop or pick up a bat again, even on a limited pick-up basis, he plans to take it. And he’s got a new sport too.