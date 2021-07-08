Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

IU tight end Aaron Steinfeldt already misses playing three sports, but ready to find his ceiling

By Dustin Dopirak
thedailyhoosier.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Steinfeldt has in no way resigned himself to the idea that he has played his last basketball or baseball game. The Indiana freshman tight end knows he’s not going to be the same three-sport star at IU as he was at Bloomington North High School. However, when the opportunity arises for him to go attack a hoop or pick up a bat again, even on a limited pick-up basis, he plans to take it. And he’s got a new sport too.

www.thedailyhoosier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Baseball#Recruiting#American Football#Greek#Aau#Twitter#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
Sherman, TXHerald Democrat

Former local sport writer out with new book about Mike Leach

A local sports authority has come out with a new book. Alan Burton is currently the assistant to the president and director of university communications at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He is a native of Sherman, former sports editor of the Sherman Democrat, and served as the community relations director for the Sherman Independent School District for 11 years.
Georgia Statenwaonline.com

Georgia tight end says yes to Hogs

University of Arkansas tight end target Tyrus Washington orally committed to the Hogs on Wednesday. Washington, 6-4, 230 pounds, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County, accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers during the recruiting process from South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska, Central Florida, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Kansas State and other programs.
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Leach has ridiculous suggestion for expanded College Football Playoff

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is certainly known for his quotable press conferences, and he delivered another gem on Wednesday at SEC Media Day. Leach was asked about the prospect of an expanded College Football Playoff, and he voiced support for the proposed 12-team format. However, Leach suggested that the NCAA shouldn’t stop there and called for a full 64-team tournament.
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Spun

Mike Leach Reveals What Happened With Tennessee Job

Back in late 2017, Tennessee football had one of the craziest coaching searches that we’ve ever seen. Perhaps the biggest name that almost landed the job was then-Washington State head coach Mike Leach, whose candidacy wound up helping cost athletic director John Currie his job. In seeking to replace the...
NFLwktysports.com

College Football: Week 1 matchups and odds for all Big Ten teams

What’s on the table today?: Week 1 College Football matchups and odds for Big Ten teams. The Milwaukee Bucks finally did it, they won the 2nd NBA Championship in team history on Tuesday night with a 105-98 Game 6 win over the Phoenix Suns at the Fiserv Forum. With the...
Ohio Statebuckeyextra.com

The Ohio State football schedule 2021: Meet the Indiana Hoosiers

Once the laughingstock of the Big Ten, the Indiana Hoosiers are on the come up. The Hoosiers enter the college football season as the No. 16 team in the country. If you're to believe rankings, that would put Indiana as the fourth-best team in the Big Ten. That also means...
Atlanta, GArockchalktalk.com

Notebook: A Look at Tight Ends

ATLANTA, GA -- The first July live period in two years in now in the books. This weekend, Atlanta was the hub of high school basketball hosting three high level events and even more showcases around the city. Lakepoint was the home of the Under Armour circuit and where I spent both Saturday and Sunday with college coaches across the country shuffling in and out all day long.

Comments / 0

Community Policy