Former Saints QB Drew Brees says he isn’t thinking about coming out of retirement, mainly because he is feeling the lack of training in his arm. “I better get my butt going if that’s the case. There is a saying that if you don’t use it, you lose it. That’s the truth, my arm is killing me because I haven’t been training to throw. I actually feel worse now than at any other point in my career. I may have one throw, one series, one drive,” Brees told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico.