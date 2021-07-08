Cancel
Rock Music

Foo Fighters’ Madison Square Garden Music Return Featured in New Mini-Documentary

By Chad Childers
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 13 days ago
Were you there when Foo Fighters brought live music back to New York City? Even if you weren't one of those packing Madison Square Garden on June 20, you can certainly feel like you were and experience the exuberance of the night with a new mini-documentary produced by Madison Square Garden.

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

