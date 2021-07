CHAMPAIGN (HOI) -- Bobby Roundtree, a former star defensive lineman for the Illini football team, died on Friday at the age of 23. Roundtree was paralyzed in a tragic swimming accident in his home state of Florida on May 18, 2019. Since then, he had been rehabbing in the Tampa Bay-area and sharing his progress on social media. Roundtree had become an inspirational leader for the Illini football team and the entire University, showing what it means to be the epitome of strength and inspiration.