Pfizer To Seek OK For 3rd Vaccine Dose; Shots Still Protect

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WABE
WABE
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19...

