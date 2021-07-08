Cancel
How to drive value with security data

By Raffael Marty
VentureBeat
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, I keynoted LogPoint‘s customer conference with a talk about how to extract value from security data. Pretty much every company out there has tried to somehow leverage their log data to manage their infrastructure and protect their assets and information. The solution vendors initially named the space log management and then security information and event management (SIEM). We have seen new solutions pop up in adjacent spaces with adjacent use-cases; user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platforms became add-ons for SIEMs. As of late, extended detection and response (XDR) has been used by some vendors to try to regain some of the lost users that have been getting increasingly frustrated with their SIEM solutions and the cost associated for not the return that was hoped for.

