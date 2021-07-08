Cancel
Public Art In Salt Lake City Airport Competing For International Award

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the main terminal of the newly remodeled Salt Lake City airport, artist Gordon Huether worked to bring the outdoors inside by creating a piece that mimicked Utah’s canyon scenery with white waves and ridges that integrate with the architecture of the airport. Multi-colored lights illuminate the monochrome structure of the Canyon installation in an effort to reflect the style of the earth’s geologic sediments.

