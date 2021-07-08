Cancel
Books & Literature

A Little Golden Book About Betty White Is Available For Preorder Now

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 13 days ago

Actor and animal-lover Betty White, who turned 99 years old this year, is officially the character of a brand-new Little Golden Book.

“My Little Golden Book About Betty White” includes biographical information about White’s time as a comedian, game show competitor and television star. For reading ages 2-5, it looks great for children, but also adult fans of White who enjoyed watching her on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.”

Set to be released Oct. 19, you can pre-order it now for $5.99 from Amazon, Walmart, Target or Barnes & Noble. While Amazon offers a pre-order price guarantee, chances are the price won’t fluctuate too much anyway, as most other Golden Books are the same price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Shwbf_0arOfP0800
Amazon

White, who was born in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, has had quite a life. She has been nominated for 21 Emmy Awards (and won 5), and after 75 years in show business, holds a Guinness World Record for Longest TV Career for an Entertainer (Female).

She is also an animal advocate and has supported multiple organizations in her life, including the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center and Actors and Others for Animals. The U.S. Forest Service even made her an honorary forest ranger at age 88.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaKPb_0arOfP0800
AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Recognizable for their simple tales, beautiful illustrations and golden binding, Little Golden Books have been around since 1942. At the time, they cost just a quarter, while other children’s books were priced between $2 to $3. When factoring in inflation, those children’s books would be about $30 to $45 today, making the Little Golden Books quite a deal.

The books are still quite affordable, on average costing between $4 to $6, and you’ll now find hundreds of stories readily available in stores and on Amazon.

Some of the most popular Little Golden Books include “I am a Bunny” written in 1963, “Where do the Giggles Come From?” and “The Poky Little Puppy,” which was one of the original Golden Books published in 1942.

Newer and similar titles to the Betty White story include books on Frida Kahlo, Martin Luther King Jr. and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cdZs_0arOfP0800
Amazon

Will you be ordering a copy of “My Little Golden Book About Betty White” to read with your little ones?

