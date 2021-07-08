Diana's Decades, review: a time of war, riots and the dutiful wife

On Monday, Prince Harry and Penguin Random House broke the news that the Duke of Sussex will be releasing a memoir in late 2022 that will share, “for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” per the project's press release. Buckingham Palace didn't immediately respond to the news, but the Palace made the rare move of declining to comment to People with on-the-record words rather than silence. “Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the Palace said, referring to Meghan and Harry by their titles.