Diana's Decades, review: a time of war, riots and the dutiful wife
Another day, another Diana documentary. This one, Diana’s Decades (ITV), is a three-part series. The first episode was about the 1970s. The quick-witted may have spotted that the princess was in the public eye for only two decades, first stepping out with the Prince of Wales in 1980, but let’s not quibble. Instead, let’s applaud the fact that this show was at least striving to offer something a bit different.www.telegraph.co.uk
