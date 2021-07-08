Cancel
Triple2 Digital Develops and Launches Digital Music Education App, Upper Neighbor

MySanAntonio
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffers instrumental music students access to training and curriculums. Triple2 Digital, a full-service digital agency specializing in building and deploying software, hardware, and managed services, has developed and launched the first iteration of Upper Neighbor, a mobile application that provides instrumental music students of various playing levels with the opportunity to access lessons and practice routines created by a select group of world-class classical musicians. Currently available on both the iOS and Android platforms, Triple2 Digital helped the creators of Upper Neighbor fulfill its mission of delivering affordable access and quality music instruction for all instrumental music students.

